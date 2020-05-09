Sometimes it feels like there is a vulture circling as the Covid-19 virus comes in from every direction of our communities. The things we have been hearing on TV and other news sources are now being diagnosed for friends and family members in our small towns.
One thing for sure is that you, me and everyone else have been waiting patiently for the “all clear” announcement to start socializing again. Unfortunately, with the virus cases in Burt County and surrounding counties we all have to be extra cautious. Prayers for a full recovery to everyone infected as we wait to hear encouraging news that research is finding successful ways to treat and conquer this virus that doesn’t seem to let up. It has been said, “this is the longest anything has lasted that came out of China.”
On a more positive note, the park was opened up to campers this past weekend. It didn’t take long for the word to get around that campers were welcome. There were a few extra rules to make sure campers stayed safe. Campers were asked to use their own bathroom facilities and children were asked not to use the playgrounds. The weather was beautiful, except for a brief shower Saturday morning. Seeing the campground buzzing with activity was a welcome sight.
This coming weekend is Mother’s Day, a day our family would normally go somewhere to enjoy a buffet, making it easy for me, my daughter and daughter-in-law. This year we will go with plan B and the family will get together here in Decatur. We will have something simple for lunch and enjoy the day just being together. Happy Mother’s Day to all you moms. Enjoy the day specifically set aside in your honor!
