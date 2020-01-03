No this is not the beginning of a joke. “A mother had three sons, Oorah, Hooah, and Hooyah.”
Rather, those are the sounds made by the United States military branches. Often heard as a battle cry.
None is more recognizable than the Marine Corps’, “Oorah!” I had not heard that sound for quite some time until just recently. Following the official Marine commissioning ceremony for Bryce Uhing in Oakland a week or so ago, Retire Marine Mike Blanc let out an incumbered, “Oorah!” startling many of us in the room. Needless to say, the moment brought a smile to my face. Talk about deserved pride.
So where did this battle cry come from and when did it begin?
It is believed the cry first began in 1953 as Marines diving out of an airplane mimicked the sound a naval submarine made as it was about to dive under the water. The sound is similar to but very distinct from the United States Army’s, “Hooah!,” and the United States Navy and Coast Guards, “Hooyah!” All three of which fills our service men and women with a sense of pride.
Have you ever thought about what your battle cry would be? Maybe you already have one. For the Oakland-Craig Knights football team it was, “13-0!” Many of their opponents likely adopted the cry, “We’ll get ‘em, next year!”
There are many famous battle cries heard throughout history. “Remember the Alamo,” “Liberty or death,” and the banshee scream of the Rebel Yell.
For the evangelical Christian the proclamation is, “Salvation is by grace through faith alone!”
Whatever it is that unites and drives you and your peers would likely become your battle cry.
As we enter this new year, what is it that will cause you to shout? What drives you? Peace? Fairness? Opportunity? Or maybe it is as simple as rest? Although, “Nap time!” probably isn’t all that motivating.
I would have to say my battle cry would be, “More of Him and less of me.” Of course, “Him” referring to God’s presence in my life. That’s a tall order because my flesh as adopted the motto, “Get all you can, can all you get, and sit on the can!” Self-indulgence, self-gratification, and self-centeredness is a far cry from “More of Him and less of me.” So, of course, this will not be an easy task. As in all things, I need to trust Him when he teaches me to say, “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.”
You might ask what prompted these thoughts?
Some of you noticed, while many others didn’t, so I hate to call attention to a glaring front page mistake in last week’s Oakland Independent. In my haste in writing about Bryce Uhing, I referred to the “Marine Corp.” repeatedly. Even in the headline. There isn’t a Marine out there who doesn’t know that it is the “Marine Corps” not “Corp.”
Thanks for the phone call my friend whom I will not name. It gave me a chance to do a little research. As always, I humbly apologize for my mistake.
Oorah!?
