Remember the days of the old farm truck? The ones that only the owner could drive because of all its quirks? Gone are the days of the “Farm” license plates being held on with bailing wire. Cadillac Escalades, Expeditions and Super Duty trucks now wear that badge of honor. Power everything, navigation and traction control are now the norm, even if the Bluetooth equipped radio is still tuned to an AM station.
Suffice it to say, the new trucks are nothing like they used to be. Here are my childhood memories of the old farm truck.
Ode to yesterday’s farm truck
Take my truck, it’s out around back
Just a few things to know to keep you on track
To open the door, push in as you pull
The gauge shows empty but trust me it’s full
Be sure to roll down the windows, the exhaust has a leak
Don’t worry if the steering has a strange squeak
Before you crank the motor there are a few things you should know
If you don’t follow these instructions, you won’t be able to go
You don’t need a key the screwdriver will be fine
Just turn it to the right and back to the line
You’ll need to pull out the choke and pump in three times
Try not to flood it, you will be just fine
When turning left you have to hold down the blinker
When turning right don’t forget to turn off that stinker
Be sure to pump the brakes before you need to stop
The speedo doesn’t work so watch out for cops
If it dies at a stop sign no need to fret
Turning the screwdriver is your best bet
Again, try not to flood it and you will be okay
If you do, you’ll sit there for part of the day
Now when you are ready to exit the truck
The door handle is broken but you're still in luck
I kid you not so don’t call me a liar
Just simply pull hard on the piece of bailing wire
Please be careful as your drive her, she’s all that I’ve got
Without her I’d be lost and miss her a lot
Especially each morning as I head into town
The café would start to wonder if I wasn’t around
Rumors will fly and my death presumed
If my truck's not on Main Street, they’ll think I am doomed
So please bring her back before nightfall
I forgot to mention the headlights don’t work at all
