I never know what Charlie is going to find at the farmhouse that has been packed away and forgotten about. Last week he brought home a box of VCR tapes and a VCR player. Charlie was like a kid who found an old toy in the bottom of the toy box. I wasn’t as thrilled and my first thoughts were, “oh boy, more junk to store in the basement.”
But then, over the weekend, after a few moments of frustration, Charlie figured out how to hook-up old technology to the Smart TV. Rewinding and forwarding through the recordings we found the majority of what we had recoded was pretty much worthless.
But then we ran across some special moments that were fun to look back on. Scott and Keri’s Confirmation dinners, Charlie’s 40th Birthday party, our kid’s school events, seeing our good friend’s little girls who are now grown with their own little ones. We even had a recording from 1982 when we went to “The Price is Right” Show. We never got to “come on down” but appeared on the show a couple times when they scanned the studio audience.
Other recordings were from our family trip to Orlando and various camping trips over the years. All fun things to watch and talk about, remembering fun times with friends and family.
It was surprising that after decades of lying in a box, gathering dust, the videos were as clear as they were when first recorded.
Now, what will we do with that box of VCR tapes? More stuff to store on the shelves in the basement. Who knows, some weekend when we are bored, we can drag out the VCR player and watch old memories again. Although it sounds more interesting to go out and make new memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.