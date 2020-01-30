For What It's Worth
Monday marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the survivors of Auschwitz by the Soviet Army. Of the 1.3 million Jews sent to this particular concentration camp, it is believed that 1.1 million were killed in the gas chambers or by cremation. It is hard to contemplate the unthinkable horrors that took place at the former Polish military barricks.
According to an April 2018 article in the Washington post there are many who do not even know about Auschwitz. “Asked to identify what Auschwitz is, 41 percent of respondents and 66 percent of millennials could not come up with a correct response identifying it as a concentration camp or extermination camp,” the article reported. Almost as unimaginable as the events of WWII, is the thought that many do not know the atrocities done by the Nazi regime.
Sadly, many of those who actually do know of the nightmares within use the thought of Hitler’s rise to power as a political talking point on both sides of the isle. There is always the concern that any once individual will assume too much power. There will also always be a fear that the individual will lose their rights. Politics employs these scare tactics all too often.
One must ask, does this not cheapen the immensity of the atrocities that took place at Auschwitz?
We tend to do this way too much today. For instance, too many times I have heard someone say, “I was raped,” when they lost a game due to what they believe was unfair officiating. Really? Raped?
How can anyone use such terminology to discuss a game? Is that really a fair comparison? Of course not.
Then there is the question asked in jest as someone brings up a stupid idea. “Are you smoking crack?” Again, is that a fair comparison? I guess maybe they have not dealt with a drug/alcohol addiction themselves or watched a loved one suffer through the struggle.
One last example of poor thinking is when someone is asked to do something for someone else and they respond, “I am not your slave!” Wow. Again, I must ask, do we really not see a difference?
Let me just say, I do believe this whole idea of political correctness has gotten way out of hand today. It is hard to sneeze without feeling like you just offended somebody. But maybe that’s the problem. We are so worried about offending someone that we have forgotten we are talking about people. Flesh and blood, emotional people. People that are carrying around the baggage of history that you do not even know about.
Before we go comparing a United States President to Hitler or claim that those seeking gun control are trying to disarm citizens just like the Nazi party did, consider what you are really implying and have some sympathy for those that remember all too well the references to which you are referring.
