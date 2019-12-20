This is a new recipe I recently found on a recipe website. It is easy to put together, easy to roll out and easy to cut into shapes. The unique thing about it is that it uses “cook and serve” butterscotch pudding and it does not call for molasses (which is something I don’t have in the cupboard).
What is really unique about making these is that I used the same cookie cutter. If you look really close, you will see one way it can be decorated as a gingerbread man. Turn the cookie upside down, and it suddenly becomes a reindeer.
GINGERBREAD COOKIE DOUGH
Ingredients
- 1 (3.5 ounce) package cook and serve butterscotch pudding mix
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
(Makes 30 cookies)
Directions
- In a medium bowl, cream together the dry butterscotch pudding mix, butter, and brown sugar until smooth. Stir in the egg. Combine the flour, baking soda, ginger, and cinnamon; stir into the pudding mixture. Cover, and chill dough until firm, about 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper.
On a floured counter, roll dough out to about 1/8 inch thickness, and cut into gingerbread man shapes using a cookie cutter. Place cookies 2 inches apart on the paper-lined baking sheet. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, until cookies are golden at the edges. Cool on wire racks.
The fun part is deciding what you want the cookies to be. Cut from the same pattern, but the end result is completely different. A prime example of, “it’s all in the way you look at things.” You have control of the outcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.