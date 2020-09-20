In 2000 we purchased a little piece of land along the Missouri River just outside of Decatur. Not being familiar with barge activity, we enjoyed the experience of watching barges maneuver the waters. I have a lot of pictures of the barges as they pushed their way along, hauling cargo to Sioux City. The first night we heard the rumble of the barge approaching and we saw the search lights scanning the banks in front of our home, we wondered, “What in the world is that?” Within the first 10 years of living in our cabin on the river’s bank, the barge traffic came to a halt.
Now the barges are returning not far from that location of the Missouri River, providing local Iowa farmers with a more economical way to get their fertilizer, agricultural products and most important, to export their grain.
On Tuesday of last week, NEW Cooperative officials, joined by Iowa Governor Reynolds, announced the start of work on a $11 million barge port that will be built about two miles west of the small Monona County town of Blencoe, Iowa. The NEW Cooperative Port of Blencoe will become the northernmost port on the nearly 760-mile span of the Missouri from St. Louis to Sioux City. The Fort Dodge-based NEW Cooperative has over 5,500 members and 39 locations throughout western and northwestern Iowa. Planning of its rural Monona County port started two years ago, and it is now time for the plans to become a reality.
Depending on the weather during soybean harvest, it is anticipated the first barges will be loaded with soybeans and moved down the river by late fall. If all goes as planned, by next Spring, more barges will arrive at the port, delivering fertilizers and other products.
Utilization of waterway traffic was once a common way of farmers transporting grain. If you consider how many bushels of grain one barge can carry, it makes sense it does eliminate a lot of semi-trailer traffic traveling the already crowded highways and interstates.
Another plus to the return of barge traffic is that The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will need to be better at managing the Missouri River water flow.
