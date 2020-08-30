My daily routine, just like clockwork, is to take the dogs out for a morning walk. Our path seldom changes, but the people I see often do. It’s not uncommon to see our neighborhood friends daily, but the faces at the campground are always new. It seems most campers have a dog of their own and often times they ask about my two.
Currently there is a group of campers who are Masons. Through the years they met one another and found a relationship with common interests and enjoy each other’s company while camping. They told me they try to come to Decatur at least once a year. They each had beautiful “homes” on wheels and said they like traveling all over to different parks.
I asked how many were in their group and one gentleman told me it varies. Their stay in Decatur was supposed to be 8 campers, but one couple had something come up the last minute and another, who were from the Omaha area, had been exposed to the virus and they had to change plans. The ones who were camping were from Bancroft, Omaha, Lincoln, Fremont, somewhere in Iowa and one was from Sioux Falls.
When the dogs wouldn’t quit pulling their leashes to continue on for their walk, we moved on. As we passed by the picnic shelter along the river bank a man had set up camp overnight. He was traveling by bicycle. He was just getting his tent taken down and packed up to continue his journey. I wanted to ask where he was from, but he wasn’t as talkative as the guys in the fancy motor homes and campers. Might have something to do with not having as comfortable of a night sleeping on the ground in a tent.
Through the years I have visited with so many interesting people who somehow find their way to Decatur. I have watched a swimmer who was swimming downstream the Missouri from somewhere far north of here (swimming without a life jacket?); a gal on a paddle board raising money for a friend with breast cancer - she had traveled many miles before she came thru the area on her way to Dodge Park; I have visited with several groups of kayak enthusiasts; there have been troops of Boy Scouts who were getting experience of canoeing from South Sioux, cooking on an open fire and living a few days without their cell phones; and of course many campers have come and gone, all a pleasure to meet.
I just never know who I will be stopped by when I walk by a campsite. On many occasions someone will yell out, “Debbie” and I get the pleasure of finding someone I already know. I wouldn’t change my morning routine because it makes my day, even though all I really intended to do when I left the house was to get some exercise and take the dogs out for a walk.
Life is good!
