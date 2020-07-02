This past week I got back in the mood of sorting through things that have been in storage tubs, moved around from shelf to shelf, needing to be gone through. Before long I found a shoebox of some things of my mom’s. Among other things was a wooden recipe box. So, my enthusiasm for organizing got put on hold as I looked at what was inside. Lots of recipes, even some that my mom had from my Grandma.
Mom was a saver of newspaper clippings so there were plenty of those too. There were also other notes like how much paint to buy for each room of the house. Many other tidbits were kept in that “safe” place.
I remember she always subscribed to the Cappers Weekly. A little newspaper that most of the neighborhood housewives also subscribed too. One of life’s simple pleasures they looked forward to in the mailbox on Wednesday each week. When they got together, they discussed things they read in that newspaper, a lot like we visit about things we see on Facebook now.
Some of the recipes were on note cards, somewhere jotted down on a piece of notebook paper, a couple were on a piece of a brown grocery sack. It was so nice to see her handwritten recipes, no matter what they were written on. Mom had nice penmanship. Small, but still easy to read, a skill I never had. (Blame it on being left-handed). But seriously, penmanship isn’t all that important anymore, since most things are done by clicking on keypads.
Most of the recipes called for lard, or cream. Things that were a staple and there was always plenty on hand to bake up some “not so healthy” treats, according to today’s standards. The directions were sketchy. In other words, if I attempted making something from what I found, it would probably be a failed effort.
Going back to the newspaper clippings, one caught my interest. It was
“PERENNIAL GARDENING!” It read: How to care for Peonies.
“Dead head” after the blooms look wilted and done, being careful not to cut off any unopened blooms. Then in the fall cut the bush way back to about 8 inches tall.
Transplant peonies in the fall after they have gone dormant. The first year they sleep, the second year they creep and the third year they leap!
The healthiest peonies need to be dug and separated every few years. When plants are replanted, add some sheep manure or rabbit manure to the soil. Then replant and water well.”
As I read this last part, I remembered having sheep and raising rabbits as a kid. I also remember cleaning rabbit cages. Now I know why the soil smelled nasty when I helped replant flowers around the farmhouse. I also now know why dad carried buckets from the sheep shed. Mom’s well-kept secret, till now! No one bothered telling me what I was putting my hands in when I packed dirt around the plants.
There was also information about how to care for roses. How I wish I had some of those old-fashioned yellow climbing roses that we had growing in the yard every summer. On the rare occasion of a neighborhood friend coming over to play, we knew if a ball went into the rose bushes, you left it there. The honeybees were not fond of being disturbed. If you lucked out and didn’t get stung, you were sure to get scratched up from the wicked thorns. Or worse yet, one would get stuck in your fingers or bare feet.
Funny how finding a old wooden recipe box can bring back childhood memories, no matter how long ago it’s been.
The last thing I found was another clipping from some magazine that said, “if a perennial blooms in the spring, plant it in the fall. If it blooms in the fall, plant it in the spring. Example: Tulips in the Fall. Mums in the Spring.”
As usual, the best advice is simple and to the point.
