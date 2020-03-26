It isn’t very often I find myself home for an entire day. Needless to say, trying to do my part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, I find myself staying home more and more. Although it isn’t killing me, it is taking me a while to get used to the idea.
Having never been to New York City, I have always hoped for an opportunity to walk the streets, visit Times Square, take in a Broadway show, and eat in their restaurants. I honestly think I would be content sitting at an outside café watching people walk by for hours upon hours.
The images we see of empty streets in some of the world’s busiest cities is kind of eerie. It is hard to fathom.
Things aren’t quite as empty locally. There is still activity on main street even if the school is empty and the playgrounds are silent. As bad as the physical emptiness seems to be at this time, I find myself more concerned about the social emptiness many are feeling.
My heart goes out to the children as they find themselves stuck at home. Many parents, rightfully so, are only allowing very little contact with other children if any. Some are allowing outside activities that can be enjoyed without close contact between their children and a friend or two. Others have cut off all outside contact.
I can’t help but applaud our schools and their efforts to keep the kids encouraged and learning during these unprecedented times. It is easy to see the hearts of our educators are in the right place. Many are working even harder in trying to make sure our children are alright. They deserve a huge thank you!
Our senior citizens have lived through similar situations. That doesn’t mean it makes it any easier for them to be isolated. We have done such a terrific job creating opportunities for our older population through our senior centers and other organizations. It is unfortunate that they have to put their services on hold and think of creative new ways to serve them.
Although we are experiencing an emptiness through the lack of social interaction, it is indeed causing us to look to new avenues of fellowship. Technology and creativity are working together to keep us in touch. Just because we find our lives filled with empty spaces it doesn’t mean find out lives empty as well. Pick up the phone and give someone a call. Open your curtains. Wave to your neighbors.
The best advice I ever received, when I found myself depressed because of my circumstances, has made a difference in my personal life for many years. If you want to get your eyes off of your own problems, take them off of yourself and discover what you can do for someone else.
This has been a fascinating week and one many of us never thought we would find ourselves experiencing. I am certain this next week will open our eyes to even more as we are faced with living our lives outside the box while stuck in the box.
