There has been a focus on preaching health and wealth among some churches over the last 50 or so years. It stems from what I feel is an improper belief about God’s relationship with man. It states that God wants us to be rich and healthy and if we do certain or believe certain things, he will reward us. I couldn’t disagree with this more.
In more recent years, there has been an additional “blessing” preached. In addition to health and wealth, it is being taught that God wants us to be happy. The problem is, the happiness being taught is based on that health and wealth.
Why bring this up? Contemplating the current situation, we find ourselves in today, I thought about how someone who believes that God wants to bless us with health, wealth and happiness can respond to the COVID 19 Pandemic. In archaic fashion, some are going down the rabbit hole of teaching that we have somehow angered God and he is punishing us. I guess it only stands to reason that if God wants to “bless” good behavior, he must punish bad, right?
One of my favorite verses is found in Psalm 115:3, “Our God is in heaven; he does whatever pleases him.” Did you catch that. God does what he pleases.
I have spent most of my life since the age of 13… and even some before, trying to figure out what God is doing. Trust me, I have been easily led down some pretty bizarre trails as someone proclaims something new about what God is doing. I have since settled in my understanding of God’s relationship with man. It has nothing to do with what he is doing and trying to figure out what he will do next. It has everything to do with what he has already done.
In trying to keep things in perspective during this time, I have come to realize that whatever happens next is no consequence to what has already taken place as God gave his son, Jesus Christ, to be an eternal atonement for my sin. And not just mine, but all who call on the name of the Lord can be saved.
Yeah, I get frustrated with all of the concerns of today. Do we open things up or keep them closed? Will my retirement plan ever recover? Is it safe to go here or there without wearing a mask? What if the school can’t reopen in the fall? So many “what if’s.”
These things all certainly matter. Don’t get me wrong. But keeping things in perspective, I am settled in knowing that my hope is built on nothing less, than Jesus blood and righteousness… as we often sing.
God is indeed in heaven and is doing whatever he pleases. I take comfort in knowing that the most important act of God has already been done. I don’t need health, wealth and happiness. I have something better, an eternal hope in an eternal savior.
