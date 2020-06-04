Like the entertainer spinning plates balanced on top of sticks rushing back and forth to keep each moving, it was only a matter of time before the precariously balanced issues of today came crashing down. Although there is always the proverbial straw that breaks the camels back, there usually many other reasons the camel falls to its knees. I believe we are seeing the result of several problems that caused people to riot in the streets this weekend.
Before I share my observations, let me just say that I understand that the politics in today’s media have played a tremendous roll in getting us to this point. I do not, per se, want to follow the conspiracies. Instead, let me share what I believe is happening.
We cannot and must not ever forget that mankind has a sin problem. We were created to have communion with God. God’s Word tells us that fellowship was broken as soon as sin entered his creation. My sin and yours simply perpetuates this fact. Although we are thankful for a Savior in Jesus Christ who has removed the penalty of that sin, our world is still fallen.
Some of you are no doubt offering an “Amen!” Others are infuriated with the idea. This leads me to the second bundle of straw that is weighing down our country.
We have lost the ability to disagree. Like you, I will not relinquish my heartfelt belief in a creator and the redemptive work of the cross any more than you will readily let go of your world view.
Consequently, there is a frustration that has grown into full blown hostility. Not to state the obvious, but politics capitalizes on our differences instead of leading us into a more civilized conversation. Sensationalized, capitalistic journalism continues to spoon feed us a steady news stream of opinion disguised as unbiased reporting.
Sadly, as long as it fits our narrative, we eat that stuff up.
It is no secret that we have been a nation divided for quite some time. Division is often born out of a desire for equality. It enrages many of us when the playing field seems unfair. Where equality is promised, equality is expected. When we realize our parents were right when they told us life was not fair, our emotions continue to boil to the surface.
Many of us are tired. Very tired. You and I might not see eye to eye on anything other than we can agree, we are tired.
Out of the blue, coronavirus hits and we are told to stay home. With too much time on our hands, we watch the news. We contemplate the meaning of life. We search for something, anything to fill the emptiness and then it happens. The final straw drops.
It really could have been anything, but this time it was a cry of racial inequality. Which, I have no doubt is a big problem and became evident once again. But it really could have been any number of things that drove people to the streets crying for change!
My heart truly goes out to all involved. It really does. It is a very sad state of affairs to find ourselves in. My heart doesn’t ache over inequality. It is the inescapable lack of peace that so many are experiencing today that touches my heart.
Believe it or not, Jesus shared his perception of mankind some 2000 years ago and it speaks volumes of us today.
“Jesus went through all the towns and villages, teaching in their synagogues, proclaiming the good news of the kingdom and healing every disease and sickness. When he saw the crowds, he had compassion on them, because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.” – Matthew 9:36-37
I can’t help but think after all these years, Jesus sees the same thing today. This is nothing new. Even if we somehow are able to come through this closer to one another, it won’t take long before the camel is once again brought to its knees.
