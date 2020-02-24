Being a city kid, I didn’t even know what a county fair was until I was 13. At that time, it was all about the midway and the girls. This city kid had no chance of hooking up with the cute boot-wearing farm girls. So really, it was about enjoying the sights and the sounds of the midway.
Having spent the last 20 years with the newspaper, I have come to realize there is much, much more to a county fair. I have also come to appreciate that to the 4-H families, the midway is not what they look forward to most.
Couple that truth with the realization that Burt County and agriculture go hand in hand, we find the immense importance of the Burt County Fair.
This Saturday, Lyons garners the big star on the map as it hosts the annual Burt County Fair Kickoff at the City Auditorium with festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m. The kickoff serves as more than a reminder that the fair season will soon be upon us; the Burt County Fair Foundation began this event 9 years ago to raise funds to help improve the Burt County Fair on an annual basis. For what it’s worth, I have no doubt they have succeeded in that endeavor. I know my family looks forward to the fair every year and it just keeps getting better.
Many of our small communities are always hosting fundraisers. It seems that everyone is looking for donations to keep their endeavors going. Every one of them is important. If I could, and I can, let me ask you not to overlook this fundraiser. If we are honest with one another, there isn’t much in Burt County that brings our community together like the Burt County Fair. There also aren’t many opportunities for everyone in the family to enjoy an outing together.
I think the most important reason to make sure the fair continues and that it grows is because it gives the children experiences and memories not acquired anywhere else.
It took me a while to realize that there really is nothing quite like a county fair. I am now a believer. Are you?
