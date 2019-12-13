This past week has been filled with Open House activities, Christmas get-togethers and the neighborhoods have become brighter at night. Take a drive down Broadway and then follow the glow into the neighborhoods around town. You might even want to pop a CD or dial the radio into one of the many stations playing familiar Christmas music. It was something we made an annual event when our kids were growing up and I still like to drive around and check out the decorations this time of year. Charlie isn't as enthusiastic about it, but he does it anyway.
Speaking of lights, I will never forget a story told by our good friend, Sandy Frahm. Sandy inherited her dad's sense of humor, and it is always a joy to hear Sandy's stories.
One day after Christmas a few years ago, I ran into Sandy and she told me the story of her family's Christmas Eve when they all gathered in their hometown of Curtis, Nebraska. Her family was attending Christmas Eve church service.
During the Service the pastor asked the congregation to share what they were grateful for. One lady stood up and said she was grateful for the beautiful Christmas lights the town had put up in the park. Another guy stood up and thanked his neighbors for their lighted decorations. All the talk about lights prompted Blaine, Sandy's dad, to stand up and say, “The most beautiful lights I look forward to is seeing the red taillights of my kids going down the lane to go home!” Of course, he was kidding, but I bet the congregation wondered for a minute if they should laugh, but everyone knew he loved having his family gathered around him, and he was only being his joking self. Sandy said her and her sisters referred to his famous sayings as “Blainerisms”! I never got to meet Sandy's dad, but I often get a glimpse of what he must have been like when I visit with Sandy. He was a guy with a friendly personality that everyone looked forward to spending time with. I am thankful he passed his humor and personality on to his daughter.
Sandy shared that her dad remarried after losing her mom to breast cancer. After her dad's comment on that Christmas Eve his wife made pillows for Sandy and her sisters.
(See photo....it is priceless!) When I asked Sandy if she was okay with me sharing this story, she told me, “of course.” She said, “I can still see the look on Dad's face like it was yesterday, when he stood up in church on that Christmas Eve.”
