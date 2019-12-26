For what it’s worth. Here is my humble opinion on the questions raised by the evangelical publication Christianity Today and their call for Trump’s impeachment. Please do not consider this as an attempt to share my political views on President Trump. If you wish to open that can of worms, do so at your own risk.
I was a little taken aback by reading Christianity Today’s editorial on encouraging impeachment of the president. Maybe a for-profit religious publication should feel free to share such things. As a pastor, I am not sure it is wise to share political views from the pulpit. So please, do not consider this a political opinion. Rather, my concern comes in the message that editorial sends to a world that tends to look for hope in all the wrong places.
Scripture is full of immoral rulers chosen by God to lead. Surely, we remember David's grievous sin of adultery and murder and Abraham giving his wife to foreign rulers to not run this risk of being murdered. Both of whom God continued to bless with the Holy Spirit to lead.
We falsely assume today that it is morality that God looks for in choosing those who will serve Him. If so, well, we're all in trouble. Yet sadly, morality is where evangelicalism has turned. It is no longer about sharing the unadulterated love of God for his creation as found in the redemptive act of Christ's death, burial and resurrection.
Think back over the sermons you’ve listened to over the years. I would venture to say that most of them focused on what you can or should do to improve your situation and that of the world. “God wants you to be happy and moral and since you can’t be moral, he at least wants you to be happy.”
The Church today is more focused on the fixing of our broken flesh than on sharing the truth that there is "No one righteous. No, not one." The church needs to stop focusing on improving ourselves and remember that only when we are clothed in a righteousness that is not our own can we be acceptable to God.
In conclusion, I feel that Christianity Today's opinion piece sends the wrong message to a lost and dying world by taking the focus off of Christ and putting it on mankind’s efforts to improve themselves. Which is the original sin – “I don’t need God.”
Nothing overshadows the truth of the Gospel of Jesus Christ than presenting the falsehood that we can somehow do it on our own. If that were the case, then Christ died an unnecessary foolish death.
As to the impeachment of the president, I would encourage my brothers and sisters in Christ to let politics be politics and let the Gospel reign supreme.
