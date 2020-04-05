In My Humble Opinion
A 1980’s commercial for shampoo summed up the effectiveness of peer to peer advertising. Encouraging users to promote their product by telling two friends how good it is, the commercial goes on to say, “If you tell two friends about Faberge Organics shampoo with wheat germ oil and honey, then they’ll tell two friends, and so on and so on and so on.” This was a shift from their 1970’s commercials that simply stated continually, “Gee your hair smells terrific.”
Sadly, some things do actually spread that quickly. We have learned all too well that a virus that started with patient zero in Wuhan, China has become pandemic soon to have infected 1,000,000 and has already killed nearly 50,000 in a span of a little over four months.
They say that gossip in a small town can spread pretty quickly as well. Let us not forget that good news can spread just as quickly. It all depends on what we want to talk about. Sadly, it seems that some people enjoy sharing the negative more than the possible. It is an easy temptation for all of us to give into.
Why is it that the greatest news we can share is the most difficult? Especially in a time when people need to hear good news.
Did you know the word “gospel” actually means good news? So, the Gospel of Jesus Christ is really the good news for us through Jesus Christ.
Probably the most famed evangelist – teller of this good news – is the late Billy Graham. Many of us can remember seeing stadiums full of people anxious to hear the gospel.
Did you know that if we simply shared the Gospel of Jesus Christ with just two people who would go out and share with two people, and so on and soon, the truth would spread faster and reach farther than all of Billy Graham’s crusades combined?
It starts with each one of us. John tells us in his first of three letters in the Bible,
That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked at and our hands have touched—this we proclaim concerning the Word of life. -John 1:4
The gospel for us is not focused so much on how we have seen and touched God as much as it is sharing the good news of how He has touched us.
As you consider how you might encourage someone during this pandemic and time of social distancing, the greatest hope we can share is found in the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
How has He touched your life?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.