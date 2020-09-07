This last weekend my husband and I had the chance to get away for a bit. It wasn’t long, just 24 hours. We didn’t go far, we just went to the cabin. We had no kids or dogs with us to worry about.
We did however go with my husband’s mother and grandmother. It was great to get away for a little while and not have to be responsible for a living being for a few hours. But, I found it harder than I thought. I was able to relax but it was just for about an hour or two before I found myself finding something to do and it always turned out to be for someone else. Not that I was trying but it always seemed to be for someone else.
I would ask if anyone wanted anything or took it upon myself to cook dinner or clean something up. I even made up the beds for us.
I came to the realization that I am the caregiver. I have always figured that much about myself. I just never realized how hard it is to turn off. Here I was with no responsibilities and I was still trying to take care of the family. I have always been like this but I could relax when the time was right.
I guess since we got kids, it's even more ingrained. Don’t get me wrong I love it, and taking care of my family seems to be my favorite pastime now. I just wish I could turn it off from time to time. I always want to be there for my family and do what I need to take care of them. So I guess taking an hour or two at a time isn’t so bad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.