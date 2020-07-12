Fireworks need to be fun for everyone
This past weekend my family and I spent time celebrating our country’s birthday. I am sure most people did the same thing we did. We spent it with friends and family eating food and setting off overpriced fireworks and watching the big firework shows both Oakland and Lyons had to offer. All the while being safe with both COVID and the fireworks, of course.
I had two thoughts go through my head through the weekend. The first was setting off our own fireworks was a lot more fun when I was a kid. Now I realize that at 35 I am still considered young, but back in my day I remember them packing a little more bang for your buck. Maybe it is just because I have to pay for them out of my pocket now instead of out of my parents’. If we didn’t have kids of our own, I really doubt we would have spent the money on them. With that said, I have no problem spending $100 on my kids’ enjoyment; I just wish it would have lasted longer than 30 minutes.
The other thing is how much we miss some traditions when we can’t do them. Every year in the last more or less 10 years, my husband I would spend the fourth of July weekend in Sioux City with some friends of ours from college. We would have a great time playing board games, catching up, and BBQing. It was always a big group. It wasn’t until the last couple of years that Iowa allowed fireworks, so we didn’t have the sounds of a war zone all around us.
Now that sound never did bother me, and in fact, I enjoy it. However, I did see that there are a lot of people that don’t. A friend of ours that was stationed in Iraq was having a hard time with the sounds. She did her best to get over it, but you could see her cringe every time one went off. She would be the first one to tell you that we shouldn’t stop doing the fireworks. I just wholeheartedly believe that we should be aware and respectful of the people that have hypersensitivity to them.
Take the time to get to know the veterans living near you. Keep in mind veterans are getting younger and younger. They could be even younger than yourself. Maybe next year let them know when you are setting them off. Maybe find a location that is not in front of their house. I know you didn’t ask me but, fireworks are meant to be fun for everyone, so let’s keeping that way.
