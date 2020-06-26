This past Father’s Day weekend was spent by my family and I like most people. We went camping. We didn’t go far. We just took the camper to a lake by my hometown of Columbus. It was a great weekend. The few storms that we had come by were at the right times and it was sunny enough the rest of the time for our son Alakai and my dad Don Geu to go fishing.
I have never been any good at fishing, but my father, on the other hand, has been doing it his whole life. Yes, it was nice for my husband and me to spend the weekend with our sons, but it was just as important for me to spend it with my father.
The best part of the trip for me wasn’t the swimming or the food. Trust me, I love my food. But it was seeing my 11-year-old son who has been a part of our lives for the past 2 ½ years learning the same things form the same man that I did. As it turns out, he enjoys it way more than I ever did.
I enjoyed watching the conversations that my father had with our 16-year-old son. Watching the interaction between my father and his new but older grandson put a smile on my face. Watching this man that raised me, having no problem whatsoever accepting this kid as blood from the first time he met him.
Even though our son only came into our lives a few months ago, it feels like he has been here the whole time and we never want to see him go. I would love to say his name in this, but due to legality issues, we have to wait till he is fully adopted.
Growing up I would bump heads with my father, more so in my teen years. Now that I am the parent and see my children interact with my father, I realize what he tried to do for me when I was younger. I find myself doing and saying the same things that he would say to me. Sometimes the response is the same one that I would have given, but more often they give the response that I should have given my father.
Ever since I became a parent, I have called my father several times to apologize and ask for advice, and he has always been willing to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.