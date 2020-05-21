Graduation for the 2020 Senior Class was unlike anything ever experienced. Our grandson was among the many students who were deprived of the grand finale of being honored with the normal “pomp and circumstance” and the festivities after his High School Graduation ceremony.
On Saturday we drove over to Oakland and made a stop to visit with our grandson, Jared, letting him know how proud we are of him getting his diploma. We sat out on the East porch and watched “well-wishers” drive by and honk their horns. We were grateful for the porch roof overhead to stay dry and that we had brought jackets to be semi-comfortable.
Then on Sunday the Lyons-Decatur Graduates were led in a parade around Lyons by the Lyons Fire and Rescue vehicles. Following the Lyons parade, the Decatur Fire Chief met up with the Graduates at the AT&T tower and lead them to Decatur. More squad vehicles and well-wishers greeted them at the Dansco parking lot and paraded them around Decatur to recognize their achievements. Congratulations to every graduate from our area schools.
Although communities were forced to honor graduates in an uncustomary way, one thing seems to be a common scenario. It was a cool and rainy Graduation weekend. If my memory serves me correctly, I have attended a lot of Graduations on less than perfect days. Many years we arrived at the destination of the party, debating if the rain would let up enough to make a dash from the car.....or would it be better to wait another five minutes to see if the rain would let up. This past weekend ended up being those exact weather conditions.
Some parents are holding onto hopes and making plans that their graduates will have the opportunity for a get-together with family and friends. Maybe by mid-summer COVID 19 will be under control and there won’t be social distancing rules and a limit to how many can gather in one location. But as everything these days, it’s a wait and see what happens weeks from now.
