This past week has been rather quiet in Decatur. Not much news to report. Same goes for things around our house. This hot dry spell takes away any desire to do much of anything except stay inside where the air-conditioner runs constantly. I’m not looking forward to the utility bill next month.
However, I gladly pay the bill, being ever so grateful that we have the convenience of electricity. It’s easy to flip a switch and expect everything to light up, heat up, cool down and power-up whatever appliance we expect to do it’s job.
Speaking about electricity, if you have a copy of the Decatur Museum 2020 calendar, you know every day has a little history lesson about our community. On Friday the calendar noted “the Decatur Chautauqua had a remarkable exhibition of the marvels of electricity”. Can you imagine life before electricity was available? Think about friends and neighbors moving along the exhibits and the skepticism in their minds that someday the world would depend on something as mysterious as electricity.
Taking advantage of my comfortably cool home and having some free time, I have spent several days passing away the afternoons and into the evening reading Mary Connealy’s two recent books. Once I finished her books, I found myself wanting more books to read. Checking the internet for authors who write about similar topics I found an interesting series by author Melissa Jaguars. Her most recent series is “Frontier Vows.” I have almost finished Book 1, “Romancing the Bride.” Next on my reading list is her 2nd book in the series, “Pretending to Wed.”
Reading about life in the late 1800’s and all the trials and tribulations these people endured, it’s amazing anyone survived. Years from now I suppose someone will be writing about the things we are currently going through. All I can do is hope the ending of the books written about the happenings at the end of the 1900’s and the first 20 years of the 2000’s have a happy ending like the books I have been reading this week.
The characters in the stories never gave up on each other and stayed determined to get through situations when all odds were against them. Most importantly they always kept their strong Christian faith.
Hopefully history repeats itself and future generations will be reading about how well everything worked out in 2020! The sooner the final chapter and happy ending is written, the better.
