“I had dreamed about that moment, walking across the stage and putting on the hat. So I got a little anxious when I got up there.” Lebron James said that after the 2003 NBA draft. Lebron James is one of the few NBA players who had the chance to come straight out of high school, St. Vincent-St. Mary High School.
Players like LeBron James (2003-Current), Kobe Bryant (1996–2016), and Kevin Garnett (1995–2016) have become household names, legends, and some of the greatest NBA players ever, but what do they all have in common? They all made it to the NBA straight out of high school. Many great NBA players have come straight out of high school and have dominated the game ever since. Kobe Bryant and LeBron James both gave great comments about how their high schools made them into the amazing NBA players they were and are. You don’t take my words for it? Then take Kobe Bryant’s words, “Lower Merion High School made me who I am.” Players like Trae Young, Ben Simmons, and Michael Porter Jr. all had the ability in high school to play at the NBA level but because of the NBA’s rule they had to play a year of college ball. In my opinion, if a high school player has the stats and shows the skill level to play in the NBA they, should be allowed to enter the draft. A year in college for for some players is a waste of time towards their NBA career, and say they get a lifetime injury in college; there goes their NBA career right out the window.
High school sports are used as extracurricular activities to prepare students for the college level and to give students a time away from school for a worthy reason. But what if schools prepared students for the professional level? Coaches would be amazed to see how great their players progress, and to see some of the hidden talents the players have. High school players like Julian Newman or James Wiseman have the amazing ability to play in the NBA now, as high schoolers. But their dreams are postponed for a year of college ball.
See, now in my opinion, high schools should put more time and money to their sports for the kids who dream about making it into a professional sport, like basketball. I understand that in student-athlete, student comes first, but what if that student isn’t looking for some regular job? Instead they have their eyes set for the NBA. As kids we are told to chase our dreams and reach for the stars, but how can we do that if high school isn’t giving us, the kids who want to make it into a professional sport, the needs we need to make it into the NBA. How can we reach for the stars when our stars are blocked by high school classes and stress? Some students have to drop sports because they get behind in school or just can’t deal with the stress of school. What if some of those elective classes were dropped for basketball or their sport of choice? They would have so much more time to practice and then they would most likely become a lot better. Better players could also benefit the school with a winning basketball team, which would give them more popularity and prosperity.
Yes, in student-athlete student does come first, which means a student-athlete must focus on school more than sports. If a high school basketball player is allowed to enter the draft right out of high school and does not get drafted, that can kinda scar that person for life. The NBA draft is organized for players to get drafted but some people still don’t get drafted because their skills are not what the NBA teams are looking for. School is more important than sports and students understand that greatly. The NBA can be a big, frightful change for any high school player. The main purpose of school is for a student to get an education, go to college, and prosper in life. But for some kids, to prosper in life means to make it into the NBA.
“If you’re afraid to fail, then you’re probably going to fail.” Kobe Bryant meant a lot by that quote. It could be used both in school and in the NBA. If you are afraid you are going to fail a test, then you probably are going to. If you are afraid that you’re not gonna win the game, then you’re probably gonna lose. But, if you think to yourself that the test is easy and you are going to pass it then you will have a better chance of passing. If you think that you and your team are gonna win the game then you and your team will probably win. You gotta have the mindset of a winner, you gotta think to yourself that you can do it; there is no failing.
