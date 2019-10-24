I am always looking for new recipes, especially this time of year. I am already thinking of Thanksgiving. Not everybody in our family likes pumpkin pie, so we have a non-traditional dessert for them. Something a little lighter than pie is a nice option. There are never ending recipes on all sorts of websites, so there are always new things to try.
Today I ran across this one called HEAVEN ON EARTH CAKE. I have the ingredients, so this afternoon I will try it and decide if it will make the menu for an upcoming family gatherings. I am sharing it just in case you want to try it too.
HEAVEN ON EARTH CAKE
Servings 9
Ingredients:
• 1 box Angel food cake or 1 prepared Angel Food Cake
• 1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding
• 1 1/2 cups milk
• 1 cup sour cream
• 1 can (21 ounces) cherry pie filling
• 1 tub (8 ounces) Cool Whip
• 1 tablespoon almond slivers, toasted
Instructions
1. Bake angel food cake according to package's directions. Allow to cool and cut into cubes.
2. In a bowl, combine pudding mix, milk, and sour cream and beat until smooth. Set aside.
3. In a 9x13 baking dish, arrange 1/2 of cake cubes in a layer.
4. Spoon 2/3 of cherry pie filling over cake.
5. Place the remaining 1/2 of the cake on top of pie filling.
6. Spoon pudding over cake and spread evenly.
7. Spoon and spread whipped topping over pudding layer.
8. Garnish cake with the remaining pie filling and toasted almonds. Chill for about 4 to 5 hours.
Nutrition Facts. Calories 331. Calories from Fat 72.
