Over a recent weekend, our grandsons in Iowa finally started the 2020 baseball season. Brandon plays 14-and-under and Tyler plays on the sophomore high school team. We lucked out and were able to watch three days of games and were scheduled so we got to see all their games. The weather was perfect.
Brandon’s team won first place in the tournament and each player received a huge ring after the championship game. (So glad we were able to be there for that).
Tyler’s team came close to winning, but too many runners left on base. Can’t win ‘em all.
Baseball has always had a book full of rules, but this season there are even more rules being enforced due to Covid 19.
It used to be the only sign a fan would see when entering a complex was “NO PETS ALLOWED.” Now the entrance has signs with a lot more rules.
Each parent received emails about additional rules that players needed to be prepared to follow:
-Players must wear a mask at all times on the team bus. Once they arrive at the destination and depart from the bus, they are not required to wear masks
-Each player must have their own hand sanitizer
-Dugouts are for players and the maximum of two coaches
-During “time out” periods, only one coach, the catcher and the pitcher can approach the mound
-Team coolers are not allowed, each player needs to plan on having their own individual water bottle
-Foul balls that go outside the ball field should not be touched by spectators. Team players are responsible for going out to get the ball. The ball should be disinfected each time it leaves the playing field
-At the end of the game the dugout should be cleared of all trash and coaches need to have disinfectant on hand and wipe down benches and all surfaces in the dugout
-Restrooms will be open. Game and Parks will have custodial staff hired during games to sanitize often
-Concession stands will not be open
-Umpires are not required to wear PE masks.
*-No handshakes or “high-5’s” after the game (at the end of the games the teams line up by their dugouts and wave their hats to each other in a gesture of saying “good game”.
I am guessing there were a lot of meetings and emails between coaches and Game and Parks personnel to try to think of every possible way to keep players and spectators safe from spreading germs. Hopefully as more games are played the Coronavirus will slowly calm down. We felt confident that we weren’t being exposed to the germs that spread the virus and sat back in our lawn chairs and enjoyed watching our grandsons and their friends play their games.
