Graduation ceremonies and receptions were put on hold this year, but on Saturday, July 11th our middle grandson, along with his fellow classmates, were able to officially receive their diplomas. The single file procession of the Oakland-Craig graduates each had the added attire of a mask with the O-C Knight emblem to go along with their caps and gowns.
After the ceremony we enjoyed a nice evening with relatives and friends. Graduation in July, two months later than usual, worked out well.
