I choose bloom. Turning on TV seldom has anything but bad news. We went from numbers of deaths and new cases of Covid19, to now hearing about out-of-control rioting, looting and conflict. After about 15 minutes of watching that destruction of property, I escape to the yard and pull weeds. Good way to get rid of the frustration of what is on TV.
Ever since we moved into Decatur, I have been adding a few perennials around the yard, in hopes flowers and plants will come up on their own each year. This year it appears everything survived the Winter. The Poppies are in bloom, the Peonies have bunches of buds, the Iris are huge and a deep purple and pretty pink, Day Lilies will open up soon, the Sweet Williams reseeded themselves and grew again. Even my favorite, a Hibiscus that blooms huge red flowers is looking healthy. This is the first year I haven’t had to replace it on the side of the garage.
Most of the Rosebushes seem to be growing and looking good. (The Roses are well established, planted by the Bakers before we moved here). Sedum and Hostas add some green to the colorful blooming plants.
Earlier this Spring Jim and Marilee Groth gave me a box of Cannas. I didn’t have room for all that they gave me, so I planted some in the planter by the Fire Hall. I am looking forward to those blooming in the early Summer.
Enjoy these beautiful Spring days and be grateful for our small town community lifestyle. Even with the park full of visitors every weekend, things are generally pretty quiet. We have a lot to be thankful for. Sure, we have some local crazy drivers, a couple of cars with booming music that can be heard a block away and the habit of someone feeling the need to shoot off loud fireworks. (Who knows why, but evidently it fills their bucket list.) But even so, we are much better off than what is going on in other parts of the country.
If you get bored, consider this an open invitation to stop by and help pull weeds. I have a wide variety of those that come back year after year too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.