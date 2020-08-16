I know you didn’t ask, but…
So, it is that time of year when there is an almost Christmas like atmosphere in the air for us parents. We spend our hard-earned money at the stores and make plans. But instead of gifts and family, we buy new clothes and supplies for back-to-school.
Undoubtedly, this year is going to be different than most, even with COVID making the summer longer by cutting the last school year short. This summer seemed to fly by for my family. I don’t know if it was because normal summer activities were few a far between, or it might have been the constant wonder of what is going to change next.
If you have been reading my previous articles you already know our family has been trying to make the best of the summer. I like to think that we had a good summer even with all the changes. Even with the worry and concern of all that could happen when students and staff head back to school, I am looking forward to school starting up again. I am sure I am not the only one.
I know you didn’t ask, but... if the past school year has taught us anything, it is that homeschooling is not going to work for every family. I am no exception. We tried our best and would be able to help with homework, but real learning is going to have to be done by a teacher. There is a reason why our system of learning is set up the way it is. Children need peers and teachers who have had years of training and experience in expanding young minds.
I am happy that the health departments can see this. They have made it mandatory for each school district to have a health plan in case COVID swings around again. Even with the chance of more homeschooling this upcoming school year, I am still glad to send my kids off to school even if they have to wear masks all day. I believe that it is important for our kids to get back to some semblance of normality. I would be lying if I didn’t say it will be nice for me, too. If you are a parent you will more than likely understand, even if it is just for a little bit or even a modified schedule. I think getting back into the schools will do a world of good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.