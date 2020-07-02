A Minute with the Mayor
The 4th of July is almost upon us and although it is going to look vastly different than in years past thanks to COVID-19, the show will still go on. The fireworks show anyway!
The city and the Community Club, along with the Fire Department’s help, will have the fireworks display Saturday night at the ballfield. Folks will be able to sit inside the ballfield fence as in years past, but will need to remember we are still under state mandated health directives. That means groups no larger than 8 people, groups spaced at least 6 feet apart, and socially distanced.
If you are sick, please stay home. If you wish to wear a mask, please do so. We want people to be able to enjoy the tradition of a spectacular fireworks show but we want to keep people safe as well. You can also watch from the comfort of your own car or from afar. We just want you to watch and enjoy.
There won’t be donation buckets at the entrance this year to avoid crowds and people bunching up as they go into the ballfield, but there are buckets at certain locations around town to make donations if you would like. They are welcome.
With COVID-19, we’ve seen a lot of home projects being accomplished. Remember if you are planning on adding on to your house, putting up a new fence, or adding a shed or garage to your property, you MUST have a building permit to do so. You can find those on-line at the City of Lyons website or pick one up at the city office.
The most important thing to remember or to know is that you need to get your permit into the city office early. The Zoning Commission meets one evening a month and they must review your permit and make a recommendation to the City Council to approve or not. So, if you have a project you wanted to start in July and didn’t get your permit into the city office for the Zoning Commission to make recommendations for the July 7th council meeting, it won’t receive final approval until the August council meeting. That’s just how the process works. Timing is everything and the responsibility lies with you to meet the deadlines. Start the process early and get that permit in. It will save you a lot of time and frustration in the end.
I know the swimming pool not opening this summer has been disappointing to many of you. I get it. Once again, COVID-19 delayed our ability to even think about opening. I know a few community pools near us have opened in a limited capacity and I’m happy for them. We might have been able to do the same except for one very important and vital reason; we didn’t receive enough lifeguard applications to open the pool this year. We started advertising last February even before COVID-19 struck and we received a total of four lifeguard applications-four (4). Throw COVID-19 into the mix and it made it impossible for the City Council to open the pool this summer.
This is a big concern for us moving forward. The pool can’t open without adequate lifeguard supervision. It takes 5 to 7 lifeguards a day to run our pool with all the cool amenities it contains. Four doesn’t cut it. Please be thinking about the people you know who might be interested in a good paying summer job when hiring starts again. With our high school numbers being low, so is the pool of local applicants. For us to continue to provide this great entertainment outlet for our kids and families, lifeguards will be the key.
Not wanting to end on a sour note, I wanted to let you know the water treatment plant is on schedule. We are finalizing plans and grant approvals, so things are looking good there. We will be putting equipment and construction out for bid soon. We also have something fun coming to park I think everyone is going to like. I’m hopeful you’ll be seeing it soon but I’m not able to say exactly when, so you’ll just have to wait and see! Take care everyone. Enjoy the 4th of July weekend and stay safe.
