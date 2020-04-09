Not many of us would have ever imagined a virus in this day and age that would force us to stay home. Governor Ricketts just announced Monday afternoon that although not a mandate, he urges folks to stay home and stay healthy. He encourages us to consider more productive/less frequent shopping trips. We are to go to work and come home.
The effect on local business is not good but its long-term effects are unknown. Homeschooling our children with the help of our dedicated educators is a challenge but manageable. A special thank you to the teachers and staff on keeping the wheels of learning turning.
As a pastor myself, I want to applaud my fellow clergy for thinking outside the box in continuing their calling to “feed the sheep.”
Some of my own parishioners have shared how nice it is to watch multiple services on Sunday morning. One of my Roman Catholic friends even watched a Lutheran service! Don’t worry Father Paul, he isn’t from your flock and knowing his fervor for his church he isn’t following the way of the reformation anytime soon.
It was Pastor Heidi Wallace that asked about dedicating space in the newspapers to allow each local pastor the opportunity to share their service in the newspaper. Of course, I jumped at the opportunity.
It becomes especially difficult for our pastors when it comes to visiting shut-ins. In fact, in many ways we all fit that bill. Sadly, it is the most vulnerable that should be the ones pastors call on. That, of course, can’t happen with the fear of the spread of COVID 19.
As each of us are trying to keep a sense of normality in our lives, thank you to our pastors for finding new ways to “feed the sheep.”
