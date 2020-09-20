I know you didn’t ask.. but,
I have always felt that family are the people that are there for you when you really need them. Yes, a connection, trust, and communication are important, but that all comes naturally. If you have read my past columns, you know that my husband and I have chosen to start and build our family by means of the foster care system. To date, we have adopted our first son and we are hoping to adopt our next one in the next few months.
We have learned a great deal in the last couple of years about what family is and what it should be. Yes, we need to show the kiddos that come into our home what family means to us. Showing a youth that doesn’t know or understand what a family is supposed to be like is not easy. It takes time and explanation of why this is happening. Why when your brother or your father calls you up, asking for help or doing a job for them, you do so without expectations of getting paid. For a person that has only needed to look after themselves, the concept of family could get confusing, and frustrating.
The idea of helping people, even family, without any benefit for them just doesn’t seem right to some people. For a lot of the children in foster care, they see it as a ’what’s in it for me’ situation. The easy answer to give is -That is what you do for family.- That answer comes with a good and bad side. In our eyes the good part is that it is true. In our house, we do what we can for the people that we call family. The bad part is that answer is vague and confusing to a kid or even an adult that hasn’t grown up in a similar way.
This is where my husband and I have had to grow and adjust the way we thought. We had to figure out how to explain the thing that we just know. We had to put words to what family is to us. Family to us is the people that we would do anything for and they would do the same for us. It doesn’t have much to do with blood relations, but instead the people that you have this relationship with. Family is the people who may disagree or even fight, but when the chips are down, you don’t want to see get hurt. Family is not only about getting what you need to grow but it is to help everyone in the family grow together. The family may not be living together, or even living close together. They may not be able to see each other often but you know that they are there for you, and you for them. When you are together you are family even when there is silence. Family doesn’t mean that you are constantly talking about something. It is feeling comfortable and content with just being together in silence.
These are some of the ways we describe what a family is. I am sure everyone has their own description. I know you didn’t ask, but it might be a good idea to think about what family means to you, because you never know when you might meet someone that has no idea for themselves.
