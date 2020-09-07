Finally, the heat filled days have given way to cooler temperatures. Overnight the weather switched from Summer to Fall-like. It seems early, but recently there was a huge flock of Pelicans on Lewis and Clark Lake. They were gone when I went back a few hours later to get a picture. Evidently those birds knew something I don’t, because they were in a hurry to continue on their migration after a little rest and nourishment.
The hot dry weather in recent weeks have the fields looking harvest ready sooner than most years. This past week we took a road trip to South Dakota. All along the roads we traveled it was evident those area were short on rainfall too.
2020 has been a stressful year, in more ways than one. Farmers who have had to keep up with irrigating are glad to see that over and done with. Farmers without irrigation are looking to get harvest done for another year and make plans for a better year in 2021. That goes for everyone no matter how they make their living.
I hope everyone has a great Labor Day weekend.
