Just when you think that California’s government could not get any more foolishly progressive, Governor Gavin Newsom passed what has become known as the Fair Pay to Play Act. This allows college athletes to get paid. That compensation comes through the opportunity to profit from their name, image and likeness in liscensing contracts and endorsements.
Professional basketball superstar Lebron James touted the passage of the Fair Pay to Play Act feeling that colleges profit off of their athletes, but the athletes fail to do so.
Excuse me? Is he serious?
Yes, colleges profit greatly off of their athletic programs. But many student athletes are getting a free ride for a 4-year university degree through scholarship programs. They are given an opportunity to showcase their talents on a national stage which can lead to an incredibly insane amount of money to play games at the next level.
Some might argue that these athletes work so hard to keep up with sports and academics. I have no doubt that is the case. I don’t know how they do it. I worked very part-time in college and struggled to keep up with everything. Being a collegiate student athlete is a full-time job in and of itself. And to think that many of them are on the dean’s list is mind blowing to me.
Let us not forget that they chose to do this. They even chose where they would play. No one forced them. No one is making them stay. It’s their choice. If they feel taken advantage of, join the rest of us and pay for their education.
Thank you, Mr. James, for your heartfelt words about how you could have taken care of your momma during college if you could have gotten paid. You do realize that some people chose not to pursue athletics so that they could work while going to school in order to take care of their mommas. Don’t cry me a river about how hard it was for you. You are who you are today because someone paid for your college athletic experience. You do realize that the vast majority of us would have never been given that opportunity if that were our pursuit.
As this policy comes into fruition in California in 2023, the equality of California’s decision is expected to be challenged in the courts. After all, recruiting will sure look different if one state allows their athletes to be compensated. Either the rest will follow, or the NCAA will realize the folly of this decision. My fingers are crossed that once again, the asinine decisions of California will fail to influence the common sense of the rest of the country.
