I know you didn’t ask, But…
In the last few months, I have been saying the phrase, “Words have consequences,” to my youngest son. Even though he is just 11, he is turning out to be somebody who has no filter. When he sees that someone might get upset at what he says he follows it up with, “I was just joking.” Plus, when someone does talk back or tells him that he is not right, he takes it to extremes to try and win the argument, and he always has to have the last word.
Many parents see their kids doing a lot of what they did when they were their age. I am no different in this matter. When I was his age, I was very talkative and always thought I was right. My mouth would get me in trouble a lot. The big difference between him and myself was two things. When I was his age people didn’t seem to take offense the way they do now. And secondly, I may have wanted to be right, but I did take responsibility for my actions. I learned at an early age that words have consequences.
I am sure it will soak in at some point. I am hoping sooner rather than later. I am sure he will say something that he can’t take back to the wrong person and that is how he will learn. But that doesn’t mean we won’t continue to try and teach him the lesson ourselves. In one of our discussions, he tried the "First Amendment” excuse. “It is my right to say what I want!”
My first response to that phrase from him was, “Not under my roof!” Which I am sure has been said by almost every parent everywhere. Then later I told him when he is out in the world, he may have the right to say what he wants, but others have the right to say what they want back. They also have the right to not like what you have to say. Just because you think you are joking doesn’t mean that anybody is under any obligation to think you are. Just because you think you are right doesn’t mean that others have to believe you, and it goes both ways.
Go with the facts, proof, and faith. My son doesn’t have to change anyone’s mind to be right. Right is right and eventually it will work out. Say your peace and if they don’t agree so be it; not everyone needs to agree or be of the same mindset to live in peace.
When he gets older, he will learn that there are times where you have to stand up for your beliefs. With so many things to get truly upset about why start arguing about the little things. Yes, everyone has different ideas about what is important and not, but why waste the energy on trying to change a mind about a subject that will make no difference in your life?
