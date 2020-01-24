For What It’s Worth
What a Saturday! I was just as disappointed as the next fella when the BRLD vs. Oakland-Craig basketball games were moved to Saturday. I did find that an extra day of anticipation made them all the more special.
First and foremost, congratulations to both boys and girls teams at both schools on terrific seasons. The Wolverines and the Knights have certainly given their fans a sense of pride. There will most certainly be quite a bit of post-season play by all involved.
It was easy to tell emotions were high on and off the court. It is always that much harder when many on the opposing teams are friends with each other. The nature of a game is that you will have winners and losers. The good news, the season is still young.
No one could have drawn up a better scenario for a basketball game between the two girls teams. Up until the final shot as the clock ticked off the final second, it was a nail-biter. The boys game was decided quite a bit earlier but both teams put on a good show for their fans.
I found it just as exciting to watch how each community interacted during the game… after all there were 3 schools from 6 communities represented. I must say, even with all of the hype and emotion surrounding those games, everyone was very cordial to one another other than the usual ribbing of the refs from time to time.
From the singing of the National Anthem by the LDNE kindergarten class to the stepping out into the cold later in the late afternoon, it was enjoyable. More importantly, it was a model for how two opposing forces can enjoy their differences in competition.
Thank you, Lyons-Decatur, and the BRLD fans for hosting the day. Good luck to the Wolverines and the Knights as the season continues.
