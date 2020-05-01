Many of you are sure to share in my frustrations concerning all of the uncertainty and ever-changing information being shared about the COVID-19 Pandemic. From day 1, the world has been scrambling to get a grasp on what is happening in order to know how to deal with it while not climbing under a rock. This past week provided more of the same roller coaster ride of information being shared.
We each have our worries concerning the national, state and local health department directives. I have no doubt that each entity has our well-being in mind, politics aside of course. For the most part, they are all on the same page. That is comforting.
Whether it is “Two weeks to stop the spread,” or “6 Things to Flatten the Curve,” everyone is trying to put the brakes on a full-blown outbreak that would overwhelm our hospitals.
In the meantime, businesses are suffering. Events are postponed or cancelled altogether. This has certainly impacted every area of our lives. For each of us, there are things that concern us more than others.
For me, one of my bigger concerns at the moment is about the date we can hold traditional church services. This is certainly affecting our financial support, although God has brought us this far. More than that, I miss the fellowship. I miss being able to greet with a handshake or a hug. I miss holding someone’s hand while we pray.
Over the weekend it seemed that churches could open their doors on May 3rd following the guidelines of social distancing. The governor did say that would be dependent on each health district’s directives.
Being a part of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department which is currently seeing new cases of COVID 19, mainly in Madison County, current health directives will not be loosened until May 31st. Not to blame it all on Madison, mind you, as I write it was just announced that a second case has been confirmed in Burt County.
In discussions, people often ask what my thoughts are on all of the rules. I simply acknowledge that there are those smarter than me making these decisions and that I need to trust they are doing what they feel is best.
I also hope those that make these decisions are able to evaluate and establish new policies down the road. Not that they are doing anything wrong, but history is certainly a good teacher when it comes to discovering the best way to handle a crisis.
Personally, I do not understand a lot of this and would probably do things differently. Yet I realize, if those decisions fell on my shoulders, we could all be on ventilators right now.
So, for now, I guess we stay the course for another month.
