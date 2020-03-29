If my hands are in my pocket when we are visiting with each other on the street or in the office, it’s to remind myself not to reach out and shake your hand or worse yet, give you a hug. With the notorious COVID 19 going around, social distancing seems to be the best vaccine against the potentially deadly virus. I don’t know about you, but I hope to never get used to social distancing. I thrive on human contact and interaction. Do you?
Some have suggested that the practices being put into place during this pandemic are practices we should continue beyond the fear of spreading a contagious disease. Although, I would agree that some people can get a little handsy. I think we have all seen images of a certain politician rubbing the shoulders and backs of girls during photo shoots. But for most peoples, some person to person contact is welcomed and appreciated.
Somewhere I learned along the way that when someone walks into my office at church or the newspaper, I should stand up. If it is a male, offer him my hand for a handshake. We had already begun to lose that practice even before we were told to keep our distance. I have never been a big fan of bumping fists. It just doesn’t have the same meaning to me. As to where a handshake says, “yes,” a fist bump says, “maybe?” If I shake your hand, I am trying to convey, “I’m all in.”
Forget about hugs today. Again, the virus fears have made that about as taboo as “greeting each other with a holy kiss.” In recent years, the creepy actions of some have left me having to ask a person if they are a hugger before offering one. I love hugs. There is nothing more affirming than a friend that offers a hug.
Some are worried about an economic recovery once the virus fears subside. To be quite honest, I am worried about a social recovery. All I know for sure is that you better make it perfectly clear that you don’t want to shake my hand or receive a hug at that time. Because I will be coming in full speed once the green light is given.
One more thing
I actually wrote this article on Sunday afternoon missing my church family. Later in the day, as I drove downtown I was greeted with the sight of dozens of cars honking, with families hanging out the car windows waving to each other. I had inadvertently stumbled upon a social media driven cruise night on Oakland Ave. As my two younger sons and I joined in, I was blessed with seeing faced I had not seen since the girls state basketball tournament. What a tremendous encouragement.
Don’t miss this Sunday’s Cruising Oakland Ave. at 5:00 p.m. See you then!
