Time for a “to do” list and making plans for the Christmas Holiday.
The first thing that used to be on my agenda in late November was making out Christmas cards and writing a Christmas letter, highlighting things from the past year. The last few years I have eliminated sending out the couple dozen Christmas Cards and the Holiday Letter. It was the only time of year I was in contact with some relatives and friends. With Social Media and it being so easy to keep in contact with friends near and far by text or email, the Christmas card tradition has gotten to be almost obsolete. I say “almost” because I can always count on getting two cards the day after Thanksgiving. Those cards come from two longtime friends who are always on top of things. One card and letter from Idaho and another from Oakland. Their cards and letters are something I always look forward to. I will return a card and letter to them, but I am not as dependable on when I will get their envelopes in the mail.
The second tradition I do, but need to cut back on, is making a ton of cookies and candy. Our family really only cares about cut-out sugar cookies (some frosted and some plain). They will also be looking forward to fudge and cherry bing candy. If I only make those three things, then I won’t end up with a whole lot left over and all will be happy. But I guarantee you, if we get a lot of snowy days between now and Christmas, I will be going to the recipe books looking for Cookie recipes I have marked as “Good/Christmas.” You can bet I will be baking more than we need. Every year I tell myself to quit baking so much but haven’t convinced myself.
The tradition of gift giving. Well that has gotten harder and harder every year. With grandkids aged 13, 15, 18, 21 and 25, they don’t know themselves what they want, let alone me trying to figure it out, so they will get gift cards or cash. So the tradition of shopping and gift wrapping is a thing of the past. Gift exchange with friends has been discussed and we agree the best gift we can give each other is, “not having to give each other gifts.” I have to admit shopping has never been something I enjoyed anyway, so really not too sorry about taking that off the list.
Decoration is something I do enjoy. During the warmer weather last week, I put up some lights outside. Did I say I enjoy that? I do, but only after it’s done. Detangling lights is not fun!! Next week the tree will be put up and decorated. The tradition of having the tree up the last week of November didn’t happen this year. It is going up later than usual, but only because Thanksgiving was so late this year.
One tradition stays the same every year, that being the anticipation of Christmas. It means spending the upcoming Holidays with family and friends and always remembering the real “Reason for the Season.”
