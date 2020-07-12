When a holiday falls on a Saturday it makes it possible to extend it to a 3 day weekend- one where celebrations keep going and going. On July 3rd we got the weekend rolling at our house in Decatur.
With 45 people originally planned for, we ended up 6 short due to work schedules and other conflicts. Our son and daughter’s families, my sister, my aunt, my cousin, and my nieces, nephews, my great and great-great nieces and nephews all made it a priority to come to our house. Not only to be together for the July 4th weekend, but also to celebrate my sister’s birthday. What a fun day!
FIVE generations of family from FIVE different states. It’s been FIVE years since we were all together and I have FIVE new great-great nieces and nephews since July 2015. Oh, let’s not forget my sister Glenice’s birthday is actually on July 5th. Looks like my lucky number is FIVE.
We had guests from age 3 1/2 months old, all the way to my aunt who will be 95 years old in November. (What an amazing young at heart aunt we are blessed with.)
The kids played outside while the moms and dads relaxed in a big circle in the backyard under the shade tree. Some of us just stayed in the living room where the air-conditioner was trying to keep up while the doors were constantly opening and closing as kids came in and out.
When supper time hit in the early evening, we had chicken from the Green Lantern and a huge variety of salads and desserts. As if we weren’t already stuffed, we topped off the picnic with DQ ice cream cake for my sister’s birthday.
Before the majority headed home we were able to get everyone together for a family picture. My nephew’s Navy friend and fiancé were here to take the picture, somehow getting all 37 of us looking in one direction at the same time- not an easy task.
Those who chose to stay until after dark watched the Pop-n-Doc’s fireworks display, ending the day with a BANG!!!
Hope everyone had a wonderful July 4th weekend, too.
