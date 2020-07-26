I know you didn’t ask, but…
What makes a person grow? I am not talking about body mass or height but growth as a person. Everyone has times in their lives where they have to work with someone that knows more than they do. Either it is your boss at work, a family member like your parents or older sibling, or even a friend.
I know you didn’t ask but, the way I see it there are two ways that times like these can go. First, you can take offense to them. The people that take this option are the ones that feel they know everything. They think, "What gives the other person the right to tell me what I am doing wrong?" Unfortunately, there seems to be a lot of people that are like that.
I like to think when a person is like that, it is not so much what you say to them but how you say it. Yes, you can just say I am in charge so this is how it is going to go. I found that for the most part that works on younger children. Not so much when working with coworkers or adults that get offended or intimidated when you bring out their shortcomings. I see it being helpful to let them come to the conclusion on their own. Word it in a way that makes them come to the right conclusions on their own, even if you already know it. They will probably realize what you did but, at the end of the day if you were the correct one what does it matter if the job gets done?
The other way is for the person to be open to correction. They realize they may not know everything and understand that gaining the knowledge can only benefit them in the long run. Being corrected is not always easy but, it is necessary at times for a person’s mental growth. Correction doesn’t mean a person is unintelligent or wrong; they just could have lacked the information needed.
There is one more part of growth. Growth very often goes both ways. I find that teaching or correcting someone else has the same effect on me. I usually learn something new in the process. Remember, there will always be someone smarter or has more knowledge about something than you do so you might as well learn from them and grow as a person.
