You don’t have to be a daily blood donor
There’s nothing more annoying than trying to enjoy a nice summer evening in your backyard, only to be attacked by pesky mosquitoes. A swarm of mosquitoes can quickly make the outdoors a nightmare of itchy bumps that no matter how much you scratch; the itch won’t stop. Plus, they carry disease that is dangerous for us and our pets. Citronella candles only seem to work for a few minutes and cover a very short radius. So, how do we get rid of those awful pests?
The internet has information on every subject and that is where I found a possible solution. It’s a homemade, Do-It-Yourself project. Adults can do the cutting part and kids will have fun helping with the other steps in creating a low-cost idea to distract mosquitoes away from where you want to relax without swatting and being a blood donor.
I am guessing 2 of the things you need are already in your cupboard. To make a homemade mosquito trap, you will need:
1 cup of boiling water
1/4 cup of brown sugar
1 gram of yeast
Empty 2-liter bottle
Other things needed are a box cutter; tape (either duct tape or electrical tape) and a marker to mark the line to cut the bottle in half.
Make a mark half-way down the plastic bottle. Draw a circle around the bottle. (This will serve as a cutting guide.)
With a sharp box cutter, carefully cut the bottle in half with small sawing motions. The edges of the cut plastic will be sharp too, so please use caution.
Add ¼ cup of brown sugar to the water in the plastic bottle and stir. Let the sugar water mixture cool for about 20 minutes. This sugar is what activates the yeast you will be adding next. (Together you will create carbon dioxide).
Add the packet of active yeast to the cooled water and sugar mixture. (Be sure the water and brown sugar mixture is lukewarm before adding the yeast. If the water is too warm the yeast will not activate). No need to stir. You should see some bubbling – this is a good sign that the mixture smells really delicious to mosquitoes!
To assemble the mosquito trap, remove the cap, turn the top of the bottle upside down and place it (pouring end down) inside the bottom half of the bottle. It should look like a funnel. The mosquitoes will come in through this funnel then not be able to escape back out of it. Use the tape to seal the edge of the bottom to the top of the plastic bottle.
Ta-da! You’re done! However, other alternative directions suggest to wrap the bottle in black plastic, or secure a black sock around the bottle-(because mosquitos are attracted to black). Others say the carbon dioxide of the yeast mixture is what attracts them, so the black covering isn’t necessary.
Suspend the trap in a shady part of the yard away from any gathering spaces to avoid bringing the unwanted pests anywhere near.
In 10 days to two weeks, empty the bottle and make up the water, brown sugar, yeast mixture again, refill and rehang.
The directions end by saying, “Now you can sit back, relax, and enjoy some buzz-free peace in the outdoors with your DIY mosquito trap!”
I made two but will wait till the wind calms down to hang them. If we notice the bottles are filling with mosquitoes, I will make more for the neighbor’s trees. We might trap a block worth of mosquitoes.
My next project is how to control gnats. If I find a sure-fire way to control those annoying bugs, I will share that next week.
