This year, if nothing else does well in the garden, zucchini never fails to produce. Our son plants a fairly big garden and often shares what he grows. Last week he sent us home with a bucket full of it. Although zucchini is considered a vegetable, I prefer using it in cakes and breads.
As a vegetable, in my opinion it takes a lot of herbs, spices and cheese to give it any taste. There are also a lot of main dish casseroles using zucchini. A couple that I found worth trying were zucchini lasagna and baked zucchini boats using either hamburger or chicken. I also found a kabob recipe, but I haven’t attempted that yet. It calls for chicken, beef, shrimp, cherry tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, onion and of course, zucchini.
I actually prefer shredding the zucchini and baking with it. Every year I bake lemon loaf cakes, chocolate zucchini cakes and cinnamon swirl bread. With so much to use I bake up several batches of each and freeze. The addition of zucchini makes for a dense moist cake or bread.
Since Scott was so generous and I had much more than I could use up right away, I shredded the extra and froze it to thaw out and bake with it throughout the year. I ended up with 25 cups extra, so I am pretty sure if he offers me anymore, I will have to say, “no thanks!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.