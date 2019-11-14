You are first able to make a connection by looking at their eyes. They say the eyes don’t really change as we get older. They are familiar. This became evident to me once again as the Veterans Day Program at Oakland-Craig. The annual video flashes the faces from 30,40, and even as much as 70 years ago of much younger versions of our senior citizens. The eyes often give them away.
That video is always moving and always inspiring. It is also always humbling.
I’ll admit that it is easy to become impatient with the older generation. They do not move as quickly, think as quickly or communicate as quickly as we would like. The thought processes have slowed down and their steps are much more cautious. I am embarrassed to admit my impatience, but it is sometimes there.
Seeing the faces familiar at the coffee shop or Golden Oaks as young men and women reminds me that I need to slow down. Life happens so fast sometimes. Many of the older generation will tell you that life will pass you by if you don’t slow down and stop to smell the roses.
The humility also comes in knowing that many of our local veterans have done things that I could not even dream of doing. They have seen things that no one should see. Some were called upon to do things that are not easily forgotten. Still, they returned home and got back to life as they know it.
Some made a career of their service while others were happy to return to the familiar. They all have my respect.
That video presentation always causes me to stop and ask a couple of questions, “What I have done with my life? Is there anything that might inspire the next generation?”
Looking at the faces of the students at the Veterans Day program. They are full of life and expectation. Their eyes are vibrant and full of hope. Sure, there eyes will continue to fill with tears on occasion. They will express fear and concern. They will likely burn with hate and gloss over with love. Hopefully, as they look at eyes of those who have lived a life that is long and full, they realize their eyes can remain hopeful and full of life no matter what birthday they will soon celebrate.
Thank you again to our Veterans for their service. Thank you to Oakland-Craig students and staff for recognizing the importance of putting these faces in front of us each year. And personally, thank you to my father for his 20 years of service in the Navy and for more than anything, for having eyes that are always welcoming.
