Three major mass shootings took place across the country last week. Unfortunately, it is not really even news anymore. Sadly, these events have become campaign opportunities.
I found it interesting that the El Paso shooting was blamed on President Trump as the shooter was wanting to fight against the “invasion” of illegal immigrants pouring into our country.
Yes, the president has said that this is a huge problem as has every recent preceding president and most of the long-sitting congressman and women. Please note, the shift in the media’s lack of use of the word illegal in their discussion. It is easy to paint anyone who wants to do something about the lawless entry into the country as hating immigrants. Fortunately, that is simply not true. I would venture to say that the mass majority of those pushing for more security on the border are concerned with unlawful entry. But I digress.
As to where the El Paso shooting was blamed on the rhetoric of the president. The shooter in Dayton was not as vocal as to his potential motive. Other than having purportedly expressed disagreements with President Trump’s policies, it appears he had an obsession with murder.
Both investigations are ongoing and we may never know exactly what went through the heads of these young men.
As more information comes out we may have a better understanding of why this happened. I have heard someone say that we should not blame mental illness. I simply want to ask how anyone in their right mind could do this. I would think there would have to be some sort of mental illness.
One thing I do know is that politicizing these events is despicable. Absolutely despicable. But that’s our pass-the-buck society. An why not take the opportunity to blame your enemy?
Despicable.
If we are to have an open conversation about gun violence there are definitely some things we can do to prevent the frequency of these things without taking away gun rights completely.
A gentleman in Oakland once to me that he believes a law is a substitute for thought. I couldn’t agree more. Everyone ought to know that you shouldn’t kill, let alone create a mass casualty situation. But they do. We make a law that says thou shalt not kill. But they do. We make a law that says no guns in school zones. But they do.
We can say that guns do not kill people. People do. But would they if they didn’t have easy access to guns? Some would say they would just find another way. But couldn’t it at least help?
I guess that is the question at hand. When we are told we shall not kill and do it anyway, we can continue to find these tragedies happening.
If it truly is a heart problem instead of legislative problem, and I believe it is. Laws will not solve the problem but could they at least help?
Feel free to write a letter and share your thoughts with our readers.
