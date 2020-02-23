A feeling of accomplishment is a good feeling. I just finished up creating a video promoting Decatur and all the things the community has to offer. Thanks to everyone who submitted pictures of your business. Special thanks to Tina VanZuuk who shared pictures she has taken from around the community.
After collecting all the pictures of businesses, beautiful river scenes, pictures of the numerous organizations, along with a lot of pictures of the people who are part of what makes this little town click, the video has over 200 pictures. If there was a missing photo that needed to be included, I had it saved on my computer from the pictures I have taken for the Decatur page of this newspaper. Cell phones make taking a picture and having it easily accessible a very easy process.
Technology is an amazing asset when doing picture projects as long as everything works like it is supposed to. Unfortunately, my DVD burner wasn’t cooperating and after several irritating hours of trying to make it work we made a trip to Sioux City for a new one. A new piece of equipment meant an unfamiliar way of doing things. It is Sunday evening and the project is done. Woo-hoo!!
If you have plans to attend the Boat, Sports and Travel Show at the CHI Event Center be sure to stop by the Decatur Booth and see the completed video promoting Decatur. You will see familiar faces and places on the video that will be running, sharing all Decatur has to offer.
