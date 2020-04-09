I can’t believe it’s been as long as it has but I’m afraid it has been that long since we last spoke. Life, as I know it is for you as well, has been crazy busy so I appreciate your forgiveness of not writing to you sooner. A lot has happened in the last few weeks so let’s get started with this update.
First and foremost, it’s the Coronavirus that is dominating our world right now. You should all be aware that Burt County is under restricted guidance due to confirmed positive cased of Covid19 in West Point and Norfolk. That means no inside dining/gathering in restaurants and bars, no more that ten people congregated together and social distancing with six-foot separation is required. That includes parties, weddings, church services, etc.
The city has taken some steps by closing the community center and office to the public, as well as the library. As of now, we are not a state that is requiring complete lock down but if we do not adhere to the rules that are in place now and the virus spreads, we will be. To me it isn’t a matter of if but when. I know with Easter coming up it will be a very difficult time for families to not want to get together or churches wanting to celebrate the Resurrection, but we need to make smart decisions to help keep this virus contained.
There have been instances where authorities have had to break up large gatherings or have ticketed or jailed individuals for not adhering to these mandates. Please don’t put the city in the awkward position of having to enforce those types of mandates. It’s going to take all of us to fight this virus so please do what you can to help the cause. I’ve been on the Governor’s update calls with Mayors so if there are things we need to do as a city, we will do them.
If you haven’t heard, we have seen two long-term city employees leave their positions with the city. Pam Stansberry, assistant city clerk, retired last Friday after thirty-four years in that position. Pam served Lyons with loyalty and provided its citizens with consistency and compassion in her job. Her knowledge of the utility system is going to be sorely missed. Luckily for us, we have been able to find a worthy replacement for Pam in the form of Erin Mockler. Erin lives in Lyons and has extensive office and supervisory experience working for Omaha, Center of Rural Affairs and in Winnebago. I am very excited to have her join the city team.
The other individual to leave didn’t retire, although he has worked for the city for twenty-eight years. Jim Buck’s last day with us was March 31st. He was presented with an opportunity to go work for the Burt County Sheriff’s Department in a role that doesn’t have the physical demands that the chief position has. Chief Buck served Lyons with distinction and gave us a sense of security without a feeling of heavy handedness. I truly appreciate Chief Buck’s service and my relationship with him as Mayor. We wish him nothing but success on his new adventure. Now, I’d love to tell you we’ve found a replacement for Jim, but we haven’t. We are still working through that process and advertising for the right person.
In the meantime, however, we’ve been fortunate to have developed a long-standing relationship with the Oakland police department who we have entered into an interim partnership with to provide police coverage until a new direction is determined. We continue to have Officer Rivera who will patrol most evenings and nights, but Oakland will cover administrative duties, day patrols, some evening/night patrols and on-call as needed.
I’m confident we will continue to receive the police services we need. Our goal is to find the right fit for a chief of police and this contract gives us the time to find that right person for our community. If that doesn’t happen, a longer-term contract with Oakland is a viable option for us. So, if you see Oakland police vehicles in town, you’ll know they’re here to serve and protect our community.
Lastly a quick update on the water treatment plant project. We are moving through our timeline developed for the State of Nebraska. Plans are being made and funding is being sought. We are confident we will receive enough funding through state and federal sources to cover most of the project financing needed, either in the form of grants or low interest loans. We did have to move up the timeline to be completed by December of 2021 to meet state guidelines, but we do not see an issue with making that deadline.
This has been a lot for one article, so I apologize for its length. Hang in there and we’ll get through this Coronavirus pandemic together. Keep yourself safe and your family. By doing that, we’ll keep Lyons safe as well. Take care.
