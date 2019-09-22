Virginia Elaine (Ebers) Larson was born at Centerfield Farm in Seward County, Nebraska on April 11, 1926 to Herman W. and Meta E. (Wurst) Ebers. She passed away September 6, 2019 at Hooper Care Center in Hooper, Nebraska.
Virginia attended rural Star School District 58 and graduated from Milford High School in 1943. She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Home Economics from the University of Nebraska College of Agriculture in June 1947. She taught at Stanton City Schools the following year.
On July 25, 1948, she married William Raymond Larson at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. To this union were born three children: Cindy, Kirby and Marty.
Virginia was baptized by her great uncle Rev. Adam J. Wurst on September 11, 1926 and joined Salem United Methodist Church in September 1939. Her membership was transferred to Oakland First United Methodist Church September 5, 1948. She continued being an active choir member for many years. She was a Sunday school teacher and Superintendent; she was a member and Past President of United Methodist Women. Being Courtesy Chair and Membership Chair for UMW was on her agenda for many years.
She taught Home Economics (also integrating boys’ classes) at Oakland. She established new departments at Craig and Uehling schools and continued substitute teaching for many years.
Virginia joined the Oakland Chapter No. 158 Order of the Eastern Star in 1952; she served as an officer and Past Worthy Matron, receiving her 60-year membership pin in 2012. She was presently a member of Herman Chapter No. 216. She was an active member of East Oaks Extension Club for many years.
As a child, two of Virginia’s favorite things were caring for tamed pigeons and riding bareback on her horse, Flossie. Many 4-H projects were an important part of her activities outside of school.
During the later years of their marriage, she and Bill visited relatives and/or friends in Hawaii, Alaska and three trips to Europe. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1998. They were both active promoters and workers for the Burt County Fair for many years. In 2004, Virginia was presented with the Good Neighbor Award by the Oakland Chamber of Commerce. In 2005, she was presented with the Joe Roh, Jr. Distinguished Service Award by the Burt County Ag Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill in November 2004; parents; brother, Merle (Leona) Ebers; sister-in-law, Patricia (J. Emery) Nelson; brother-in-law, Wayne L. Blue; grandson, Derek A. Tranmer.
She is survived by her children, Cindy (Dale) Tranmer of Fremont, NE, Kirby (Gay) Larson of Sahuarita, AZ, Marty Larson of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Cathy (Cory) Kolm of Fremont; great grandchildren, Lizzy Tranmer, Caden, Cooper and Cason Kolm; great great granddaughter, Carolina Tranmer; sister, Janet Blue of Lincoln; brother, Ralph (Shirley) Ebers of Lincoln; many nieces and nephews; a wealth of friends.
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 10:30 am, at the First United Methodist Church in Oakland.
Visitation was held on Monday, 5-7 pm with family receiving friends at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to service at the church.
Burial was in the Oakland Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, Oakland Heights and Hooper Care Center.