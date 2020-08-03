Tyler Hayden Vavra was born to Lance and Lynette (Fischer) Vavra on May 24, 2004, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa. Tyler passed away July 26, 2020, from an automobile accident near Rosalie.
Tyler lived north of Lyons with his parents Lance and Lynette and brother Garret. Tyler attended the Lyons-Decatur School and would have been a junior this fall with the class of 2022.
Tyler had a passion for football and was a two-year starter on the BRLD Wolverine football team. He could be found at the school early every morning lifting heavy weights. He was also a thrower for the BRLD Wolverine track team and was anxious for another great season. Tyler truly believed hard work will pay off. His goal was to make his team better. Tyler was also an active member of the Lyons Decatur FFA.
Tyler loved to go fishing and spend time coon hunting with “the boys”. He enjoyed many fishing trips to Minnesota or South Dakota during the summer with his family. There was always competition of who had the biggest, most, or first fish between Tyler and his brother Garret.
Tyler’s true love was farming. There wasn’t anything Tyler was afraid of tackling. He loved being outside running the combine in the fall or helping his family throughout the year. He was Dad’s right-hand man. Tyler truly had a heart of gold.
Tyler was preceded in death by his grandmother, Twila Vavra.
Survivors include his parents, Lance and Lynette Vavra and brother Garret Vavra of Rosalie; grandfather, Dale Vavra of Lyons; grandparents, Marvin and Delores Fischer of West Point; uncle, Curtis (Rhonda) Vavra of Decatur; aunt, Debbie (Bill) Witt of Craig; uncle, Layne (Laura) Fischer of Scribner; many cousins, countless friends, a brotherhood of teammates and wonderful coaches.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, July 31, 2020, 10:30 am at Lyons-Decatur Northeast High School in Lyons
VISITATION: Thursday, 6-8 pm at Pelan Funeral Services Lyons.
BURIAL: Lyons Cemetery, Lyons
MEMORIALS: Lyons-Decatur FFA, BRLD Athletic Department, Donor’s Choice
We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. We encourage wearing masks and will social distance by household.