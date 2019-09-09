Terri A. Seible, 62, of Geneseo, Ill., formerly of Oakland, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, at her home with family. Private memorial services were held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Compassus Hospice.
Terri was born on September 14, 1956, the daughter of Franklin and Bertha (Jansen) Carlson, in Sioux City, IA. She graduated from North High School, Sioux City. On September 20, 1975, she married her beloved husband, Dennis. She was a mother, homemaker, and worked in home healthcare in Henry County. Terri enjoyed flowers, gardening, her cats, and dogs. She especially loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her loving husband, Dennis; daughters, Michell (Tommy) Lathrop, Geneseo, and Kimberly (David Frew) Seible, Geneseo; sons, Aaron (Tara) Seible, Cedar Falls, IA., and Frank (Leila Quinones) Seible, Geneseo; grandchildren, September “Emmie”, Ashlea, Amanda, Alex, Kord, Preston, Cameron, Reese, Adriana, Madison, Willa, and Carter; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Beverly (Stan) Hind, Sioux City, IA, and Donna Lloyd, Sioux City, IA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Shirley Ruser, sister-in-law, Eileen Mace, and brothers-in-law, Paul Lloyd, Dean Ruser, and Alan Mace.
Donations may be made to:Compassus Hospice, 4101 John Deere Road Suite 1, Moline IL 61201.