Sylvia Lorene Perrin, age 97, of Petersburg, WV went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Grant Rehabilitation and Care Center in Petersburg.
Mrs. Perrin was born Feb. 14, 1923 in Oakland and was a daughter of the late John Carl Schmidt and Hilda (Schroeder) Schmidt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elton L. Perrin in 1999 and one son, Darwin R. Perrin; son-in-law, Vivan K. Alt; one brother, Arnold E. Schmidt and one sister, Alice Svoboda.
Sylvia is survived by one daughter, Charlene Alt of Petersburg, WV; three grandchildren; Blaine (Lois) Alt of Circleville, WV; Scott Cates and Amy Biggers; one great grandson, Marcus Alt of Maysville, WV; three step grandchildren, Anna, Grace and Forrest; one daughter-in-law, Janie Perrin of North Carolina and special friend, Don Scible of Petersburg, WV.
Mrs. Perrin was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Perrin’s family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg.
Funeral service will be Friday 11 a.m. at the Schaeffer Funeral Home with Pastor David Webb and Pastor Mark McAllister officiating.
A private burial will be in the Lyons Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials in memory of Sylvia Perrin may be made to the Perrin family, c/o Charlene Alt, 480 Hoopengomer Road, Petersburg, WV 26847.