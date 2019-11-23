Susan L. Anderson, 60 years, of Oakland, Nebraska, passed away November 14, 2019 at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Susie grew up in Millard, Nebraska. On December 24, 1977, she was married to Terry C. Anderson in Omaha. They moved to the family farm, east of Oakland, in 1980. Susie enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter. Susie had a huge heart. She rescued and cared for many pets and always helped others. She continued to give after passing through organ donation.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry and her mother, Patricia Krell.
Survivors include her son, Brandon, his wife Jessica and their daughter Charlie of Rutland, SD; her special friend, Doug Jacobson of Craig, NE.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11:00 am, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah, Nebraska
NO VISITATION
NO BURIAL
MEMORIALS: To the family for future designation.